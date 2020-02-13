MCSO in search of missing 15-year-old runaway from Grand Bay

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15 year-old runaway of the Grand Bay area, Jessica Verdoorn.

Missing juvenile – Jessica Verdoorn (15) pic.twitter.com/f7s2XTaiXT — Mobile Sheriff (@team_sheriff) February 13, 2020

ALEA says that Verdoorn left home on February 10th, and has not returned. At this time, her direction of travel is unknown.

If anyone has any information regarding the location of Jessica Verdoorn, please contact Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 574-8633.

