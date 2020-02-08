MCSO: Homicide investigation on Fernwood Loop

Mobile County

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide on Fernwood Loop E.

Police say the victim went to meet up with a group of people in the neighborhood where they were then shot. They were later taken to the hospital but died from their wounds.

The suspect is unknown at this time as the MCSO canvas a neighborhood for more information.

