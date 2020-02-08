SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide on Fernwood Loop E.
MCSO sent out this tweet at 12:08 p.m.:
Police say the victim went to meet up with a group of people in the neighborhood where they were then shot. They were later taken to the hospital but died from their wounds.
The suspect is unknown at this time as the MCSO canvas a neighborhood for more information.
LATEST STORIES:
- Firefighter accused of shooting man during block party
- MCSO: Homicide investigation on Fernwood Loop
- MPD: Detectives arrest second suspect in homicide investigation on Schwartz Street
- Weak front passing, overall a great beach day
- Air Force suicides surged last year to highest in 3 decades