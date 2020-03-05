MCSO: Homicide Investigation in Irvington

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG)– The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office tells News 5 they are investigating a homicide on 1 Mile Road in Irvington.

Public Information Officer Lori Myles says a woman was killed. MCSO believes the death is domestic related and the suspect is in custody.

More information will be released in the coming hours.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories