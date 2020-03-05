MCSO: Homicide Investigation in Irvington

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG)– The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office tells News 5 they are investigating a homicide on 1 Mile Road in Irvington.
Public Information Officer Lori Myles says a woman was killed. MCSO believes the death is domestic related and the suspect is in custody.
More information will be released in the coming hours.
