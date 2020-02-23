MCSO: Homicide investigation in Grand Bay

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — MCSO is working a homicide in Grand Bay on Viana St.
Deputies have the shooter on the scene. MCSO believes this to be the result of a domestic dispute.
News 5 will keep you updated as we learn more.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man killed by Endymion float, ‘all’ tandem floats canceled for 2020
- Two men confirmed dead in crash at Dillingham Airfield; preliminary information from FAA said aircraft was single-engine Cessna
- WWL-TV reports pedestrian struck, killed by Endymion parade float in New Orleans
- Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead
- Downtown restaurant owners participate in ‘Operation Feed the Cops’