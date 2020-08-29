MCSO: Broken gas line repaired after gas leak reported on Leroy Stevens Rd.

UPDATE (3:31 PM) — The broken gas line was just repaired, according to MCSO.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a gas leak on Leroy Stevens Rd.
They say Mobile-Rescue is on the scene and a busted gas line in the area was the reason for the leak.
Dawes Rd. and Leroy Stevens Rd are blocked off until further notice.
