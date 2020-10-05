MCSO executes search warrant at home of former Bayou La Batre Housing Authority members

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home of two former Bayou La Batre Housing Authority members days after the town met to discuss an investigation into the housing authority.

Deputies went to the Semmes home of the former executive director Virginia Huddleston and her husband, former facilities manager Darryl Wilson.

During the town meeting last Wednesday, September 30, Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said spending has been a great concern and “not consistent with diligent spending.” Burch said lots of money has been spent, but there is no evidence that money has been used on the homes. There is enough evidence to launch an investigation and issue subpoenas.

Residents living at Safe Harbor Landing, which is run by the authority, say the neighborhood has been neglected for years. Mold, floors falling in, drug activity and rats make up the list of the terrible living conditions.

Those who are being accused of misappropriation of funds and negligence have resigned from the Housing Authority and board.

LATEST STORIES: