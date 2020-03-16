MCSO encourages public to use online forms for pistol permit amidst coronavirus concerns

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — MCSO urges the public to please use their online forms for pistol permits as they try to safeguard themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

The full press release can be read below:

In an effort to practice “safe distance” due to the COVID-19, The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office strongly encourages the public to use our online forms for their PISTOL PERMIT. For any questions concerning who “may” or “may not” receive a permit, go to http://www.mobileso.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/Pistol-Permit-

RENEWALS

1. Go to http://www.mobileso.com/pistol-permit/ and click on

RENEWALS.

2. PAY WITH CREDIT CARD AND YOUR PERMIT WILL BE

MAILED TO YOUR ADDRESS.

NEW PISTOL PERMIT APPLICANT

1. Go to http://www.mobileso.com/pistol-permit/ and click on

NEW PISTOL PERMIT APPLICANT

2. We will do a background check and use your driver’s license

for your photo.

3. PAY WITH CREDIT CARD AND YOUR PERMIT WILL BE

MAILED TO YOUR ADDRESS.

ALL PEOPLE WHO PAY WITH CASH/CHECK, OR THOSE WHO CHOOSE TO COME TO PISTOL PERMIT OFFICE, WILL BE CALLED WHEN THEIR PERMIT IS READY.

Again, Our goal is to reduce the amount of people who come into our office so that we may protect our employees as well as the general public. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

