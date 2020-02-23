MCSO Deputy with flu continues to show improvements to health

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who was sent to the hospital after suffering life-threatening complications from the flu is continuing to show signs of improvement.

Detective Tim Anderson was rushed to the hospital last month and was taken to the ICU, suffering complications from the flu. He’s been in the hospital for 37 days now.

His family is posting updates about his recovery to social media. This weekend, they posted he was moved from the ICU at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola. Saturday, he was finally able to see his three children.

Anderson’s wife has been traveling between Mobile and Pensacola to stay by her husbands’ side.

For updates on his health, visit the Tim Anderson’s H1N1 Battle Facebook page.

