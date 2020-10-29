MCSO: Body found off Rock Point Road near DIP, suspect wanted for murder

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has found a body off Rock Point Road near Dauphin Island Parkway Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says they believe they have found the body of Derek Hase, who was reported missing on September 25th.

Since the discovery of Hase’s body, the sheriff’s office is looking for Ryan Timothy Smith, wanted for the murder of Hase. Smith is considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story.

