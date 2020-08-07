MCSO deputies say infamous drug dealer arrested in undercover drug sting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested an alleged infamous drug dealer, Rodney Lamont Lutin, Thursday whilst operating an undercover drug sting.

Deputies say Lutin is very well-known for his major dealings in cocaine in the Mobile County area.

Lutin attempted to elude the Undercover Narcotic Deputies as they tried to arrest him. He drove his vehicle into an officer’s vehicle and both were wrecked. Soon after, he was taken into custody.

Several thousand dollars in cash, a pistol, and a kilo of cocaine were found inside Lutin’s car by deputies. “Lutin has been charged with Criminal Mischief 1st, Reckless Endangerment, Attempt to Elude and Trafficking Cocaine,” say deputies.

Deputies ask those with any additional information on Lutin to please call 251-574-8633. If you would like to provide information anonymously, you may go to the following website www.mobileso.com/crimetips/

