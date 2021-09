THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crossing guard has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at Theodore High School where the sheriff’s office says the guard, who is employed by the sheriff’s office, was hit from behind.

The sheriff’s office says Mobile Police are investigating the incident. No word yet on the crossing guard’s condition.

This is a developing story.