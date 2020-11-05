MCSO Crime Map: Shooting reported on Elmira Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Map, Mobile Police are responding to a shooting reported on Elmira Street.
The shooting was reported at 5:05 PM, per the map.
There is no more information at this time but we’ll be sure to provide updates as more details become available.
