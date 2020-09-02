MCSO Crime Map: Shooting off Dauphin Island Parkway near I-10

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Two class of 2020 students at Theodore High taken too soon are being remembered this year is a small but special way.

Every year, the Theodore High School band's drum major gets to design a part of his uniform. Chase Neilson thought this was the perfect opportunity to honor some of his former classmates who died before they got the chance to graduate. Their two names, Devinee and Tyler, are embroidered on the sleeve of Chase's uniform heading into this season of performances.