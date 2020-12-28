MCSO Crime Map: Shooting investigation in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Members of the Mobile County Sheriff's Office are reminding conceal carry permit holders they can only renew their permits locally. This after the sheriff's office said a text message was sent to some residents saying "Today is the ending day to Get your Concealed Carry Certificate for your state .Fill details on ewcpi.com". The sheriff's office says the text redirects to a website called "CertifiedCCW."

The site appears to be directed at people in Virginia. A disclaimer at the bottom of the site reads in part "CertifiedCCW is not a government agency nor are we affiliated with any government agency or entity. CertifiedCCW is a training resource for consumers who want to educate themselves in safety. We are not affiliated or associated in any way with the State of Virginia nor do we guarantee or infer in any way that you will qualify for a concealed carry permit."