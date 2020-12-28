MCSO Crime Map: Shooting investigation in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A shooting was reported Monday morning in Prichard, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office crime map.

The shooting happened on Thornton Avenue just before 9 a.m. in Prichard. Prichard police responded.

This is a developing story.

