UPDATE: Two shot at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex off Hillcrest Road Monday afternoon.
According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, two male victims were shot and taken to the hospital.
Mobile Police were called around 1:03 p.m. to 1701 Hillcrest Road, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.
This is a developing story.
LATEST STORIES:
- Fire inside official California ballot drop box under arson investigation
- Fight video released after two voters in Georgia get into polling station tussle
- ‘Sesame Street’ launches a podcast to help educate kids
- 4 things we know about Thursday’s final Trump-Biden presidential debate
- Pensacola Interstate Fair kicks off Thursday with COVID-19 changes