UPDATE: Two shot at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex off Hillcrest Road Monday afternoon.

According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, two male victims were shot and taken to the hospital.

Mobile Police were called around 1:03 p.m. to 1701 Hillcrest Road, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES: