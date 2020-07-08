MCSO Crime Map: Prichard Police investigating homicide

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, Prichard Police are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday morning.
According to the crime map, Prichard Police were called to a home on the 500 block of Turner Road around 6:00 a.m.
WKRG News 5 has reached out to Prichard Police for more information.
This is a developing story.
