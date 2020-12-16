MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Out of 44 homicides in 2020, Mobile Police report nine remain unsolved. The police department is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for each homicide.

WKRG News 5 spoke with the family of one of the victims. Mobile Police report Troyzavia Rhodes was shot and killed on September 1. This is the first time his family is speaking to anyone about his killing. His grandmother, Mary Rhodes said, "I'm still waiting and hoping somebody, the police, or the detective, they come and tell me you know that he knows something of what happened to him and who did it and why. I just wanna know why."