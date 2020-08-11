MCSO Crime Map: Person shot at Cedar Trace Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A person was shot at Cedar Trace Apartments at 601 Village Green Drive E., according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime map.

It happened at about 9:40 p.m. Monday. Mobile Police responded.

News 5 is working to get more details.

