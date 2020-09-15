MCSO Crime Map: MPD responds to shooting at Springhill Ave and Dalewood Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, Mobile Police were called to a shooting at 3650 Springhill Avenue around 2:00 p.m.
This is a developing story.
