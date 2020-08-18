MCSO Crime Map: MPD responds to Monday night shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Crime Map, Mobile police responded to a shooting on Broad Street in Downtown Mobile.

The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Monday, August 17, on North Broad Street near Congress Street, according to the map. It is not known if there are any injuries.

WKRG News 5 was there as police investigated Monday night.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to Mobile police for more information about this shooting. This is a developing story, check back later for more details.

