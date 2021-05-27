UPDATE: MPD says man riding bike shot on Main Street Thursday afternoon

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (2:24 pm) — Mobile Police confirm to WKRG News 5 a man was shot on Main Street Thursday afternoon.

Mobile Police Lt. Christopher Levy said there is no word on his condition at this time, but he did say the man’s injuries are life-threatening. The man was shot while he was riding a bicycle on Main Street. Identification of the man is pending family notification. Levy said it is too early to identify a suspect or know if there are any witnesses.

See Levy’s full statement to reporters in the video below:

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, Mobile Police have been called to a shooting on Main Street Thursday afternoon.

The map says officers were called at around 1:40 p.m.

WKRG News 5 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

