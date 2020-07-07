MPD investigates shooting on Farnell Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning on Farnell Street, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.
The crime map shows officers were called to a home at 765 Farnell Street at 8:09 a.m.
Mobile Fire-Rescue reports a 50-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. He has been taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story.
LATEST STORIES:
- Marshall University to remove the name of a building named after Confederate Army general
- Local independent music venues join push for federal aid amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Father killed in drive-by shooting while walking with 6-year-old daughter in New York
- Gov. Ivey awards $18.27 million for coronavirus testing in Alabama nursing homes
- Birmingham Zoo closed on Mondays, Tuesdays