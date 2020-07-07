MPD investigates shooting on Farnell Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning on Farnell Street, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.

The crime map shows officers were called to a home at 765 Farnell Street at 8:09 a.m.

Mobile Fire-Rescue reports a 50-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. He has been taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

