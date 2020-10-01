MCSO Crime Map: Mobile Police respond to shooting on Summerville Street

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, Mobile Police were called to the 600 block of Summerville Street Thursday morning to a report of a shooting.

WKRG News 5 is working on gathering more information.

This is a developing story.

