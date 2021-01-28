MCSO Crime Map: Mobile Police respond to shooting in Birdville community

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, Mobile Police responded to a report of a shooting on Titmouse Drive Thursday morning.
The call came in at 11:35 a.m. according to the map.
This is a developing story.
