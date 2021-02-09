MCSO Crime Map: Mobile Police investigate shooting on Springhill Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, Mobile Police are investigating a shooting in the 1150 block of Springhill Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called around 4:19 p.m.
This is a developing story.
