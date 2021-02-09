MCSO Crime Map: Mobile Police investigate shooting on Springhill Avenue

(WKRG) -- Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Alabama through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb 12.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Alabama which can be found at the Alabama Public Health website. More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare. While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country.