MCSO Crime Map: Mobile Police investigate shooting on Springhill Avenue

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, Mobile Police are investigating a shooting in the 1150 block of Springhill Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called around 4:19 p.m.

This is a developing story.

