MPD: One man injured in Hurtel Street shooting

UPDATE (1:08 PM) — Mobile Police confirm a man was taken to the hospital for multiple gunshot wounds in reference to the shooting on Hurtel St.

MPD say the suspect was not at the scene when police arrived.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Map has reported a shooting on Hurtel Street Thursday.

Mobile Police Department responded to the incident. According to the map, the shooting occurred at 11:24 a.m.

WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information from officials.

