MCSO Crime Map: Homicide on Lyric Street in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police responded to a homicide on Lyric Street Tuesday at 10:07 a.m., according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.
WKRG News 5 is working to gather more details.
