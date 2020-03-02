MCSO: Multiple stabbing in Mobile County on Roach St.

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (10:42 p.m.) — MPD is actively working the scene to investigate a report of a stabbing resulting in multiple victims.

As of right now, there are no details on victims’ or injuries.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An assault incident happened on Roach St. Sunday evening where someone was cut, according to MCSO’s Neighborhood Crime Map.

Details surrounding the assault have not yet been released but News 5 is working to gather more information.

