MCSO: Multiple stabbing in Mobile County on Roach St.

UPDATE (10:42 p.m.) — MPD is actively working the scene to investigate a report of a stabbing resulting in multiple victims.

As of right now, there are no details on victims’ or injuries.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An assault incident happened on Roach St. Sunday evening where someone was cut, according to MCSO’s Neighborhood Crime Map.

Details surrounding the assault have not yet been released but News 5 is working to gather more information.

LATEST STORIES: