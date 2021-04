MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama law enforcement agencies are looking for missing 17-year-old Chloe Sawyer.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has an active missing child alert for Sawyer who was last seen on March 26, 2021 leaving her home. ALEA says she may be in the Prichard area.

If you have any information on where she is, please call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.