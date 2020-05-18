MCPSS’s LIVE Lessons nationally spotlighted

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — During the #GraduateTogether special, Mobile County Public Schools (MCPSS) was chosen by the Alabama Department of Education for its LIVE Lessons.

This event aired last night and reached the airwaves of many.

The Council of Chief State Schools Officers and XQ (Rethink Together Forum) are now spotlighting mcpssTV LIVE Lessons.

