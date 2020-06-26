MCPSS working on plan for students return

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School System teachers and administration say they are ready to be back in the classroom, but this comes with a lot of uncertainties.

The Alabama State Superintendent laid out their roadmap on Friday to reopening, but a lot is being left up to each perspective school district. MCPSS teachers we spoke with say they feel that is the best decision. Lisa Councelman, a teacher at Causey Middle School, said, “I’m really glad that they are leaving it up to each individual school system. I think that is super important because what works for the small may not work for large school systems like Mobile County.”

Councelman said she is also happy with their decision to let parents statewide to make the decision to send their child to school or continue at-home learning. “I think it is a great decision and something that will ease the nerves of a lot of parents.” she said.

Although for teachers, there are concerns with a district as large as MCPSS… Those concerns being the ability to social distance students, masks serving as a distraction and of course the possibility of online coursework. Councelman said, “We have 16,1700 students in our school, so it is really hard to social distance that many students, so switching classes is a major concern that I have.”

Another teacher we spoke with, Angel Griggs, was concerned with the balance of her children and school this fall. “If there is a portion of our learning that has to be online, being able to be able to do my job to the best that I can do and monitor their learning,” she said.

At the end of the day those students and administration we spoke with are just ready to be back with their students. Lisa Councelman said, “Everyone has been chomping at the bit to get back to school, whatever it looks like, but to be in a building with students in the safest way that we can.”

Even before the State Superintendent made the announcement today, MCPSS was working on a plan. Superintendent Chreshal Threadgill said in an interview on Thursday, “It’s a moving target as you know and things can change rather quickly, but Mobile County Public Schools will be prepared we have several plans that we will implement.”

MCPSS also released to us this statement in response to the state superintendent’s conference.

Now that we have received guidance from the Alabama Department of Education on reopening our schools, we will work to finalize our plans based on what is best for the students of Mobile County. There is much to take into consideration. Therefore, we will release our plans in mid-July. Mobile County Public School System



MCPSS has also not released a projected start date for school in the fall.

