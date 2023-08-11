MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Public School System are warning parents about a new social media app gaining popularity.

The app, Saturn, can only be downloaded by people with an iPhone. The website said the app’s purpose is to “simplify chaotic high school schedules by connecting students with people and information that matters most.”

The app allows students to add their schedules and see who is in their classes. They can also make announcements on their high school’s page.

WKRG News 5 looked into the social media app. We were able to create an account and view students from multiple different schools in the area.

PARENTS: We encourage you to warn your teenagers about putting their personal information into an app called Saturn. The app, only available for iPhones, asks students which high school they attend and to take a picture of their schedule. The name and grade of students who do this are then visible to the public, and schedules can be shared among members. We teach our students and ask you to reiterate that they should not share their personal information on apps such as this. Mobile County Public School System

We have reached out to the app company but have not yet received a response.