MCPSS uses metal detectors at middle school football championship game

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Metal detectors were in use at Blount High School Thursday evening for the middle school championship game between Semmes Middle School and Scarborough Model Middle School.

Metal detectors aren’t normally used for middle school games in Mobile County. However, since this game was being played at a high school campus with a stadium, MCPSS decided to give it a try, according to a school district spokesperson.

The spokesperson said MCPSS is always evaluating new ways to increase safety.

The increased safety measures come nearly a week after a shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium wounded five people during a high school football game between Vigor and Williamson. Police have made two arrests and are still seeking a third suspect.

“We are currently reassessing all protocols and procedures related to safety and security at MCPSS-sponsored events,” Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill said in a statement after the Ladd shooting.

Metal detectors were used the night of the Ladd shooting. However, prosecutors said the suspects brought guns into the stadium after the metal detectors were taken down as the game neared the conclusion.