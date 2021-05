MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Public school students in Mobile County will not be required to wear masks when they return in the fall.

“Masks will not be required for the start of the 2021-22 school year. However, they are optional for those who prefer to continue wearing masks,” Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said in an end-of-the-year message to parents.

The 2021-2022 school year begins August 11 in Mobile County.

Baldwin County announced similar plans back in April.