MCPSS to announce reopening plans in press conference at 3PM

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools plan to release information regarding the reopening plan Thursday.
A press conference is scheduled at 3 PM.
Watch it live on WKRG.com
LATEST STORIES:
- Mortgage rates fall to record lows, drop below 3% for the first time in 50 years
- Saenger Theatre 2020 Summer Movie Series Postponed
- Naked Kentucky man broke into home, ‘used mushrooms with Jesus,’ report says
- BREAKING: Troy student dies from COVID-19 complications, university reports
- Dentists urge patients to be mindful of oral hygiene while wearing masks