MCPSS to announce reopening plans in press conference at 3PM

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- St. Mary's Home has been a part of Mobile in one form or another for nearly 200 years. But Thursday, the Archdiocese of Mobile announced it will be retiring the home this fall. In a press release the Catholic Archdiocese says, "it has prayerfully determined to retire St. Mary’s Home, a residential treatment facility for young people. The transition to retirement begins with today’s announcement and will be completed by September 30, 2020, a date that marks the expiration of its contracts with the Alabama Department of Human Resources. "

The church says new federal standards under the Family First Act are more focused on keeping these kids at home for treatment so "as a consequence, the Archdiocese has determined to retire the Home in the best interests of the youth it serves."