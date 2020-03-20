MCPSS teachers connect with students through online videos

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County teachers are trying to connect with students even though they can’t be in the classroom. The Mobile County Public School System launched the I am MCPSS Facebook page this week.

Teachers are uploading short lesson videos. The lessons uploaded so far include art, physical education, and reading.

Mobile County schools are out of class through April 3, per a directive from Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama State Superintendent. MCPSS is preparing in case the closure is extended.

