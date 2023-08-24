MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools itinerant teacher Ashley Self was one of nine selected as a finalist for the 2023 Teacher of the Year Award by Teachers of Tomorrow.

Teachers of Tomorrow operates in nine states, and one teacher was selected from each state. Self is representing Alabama.

She teaches English as a Second Language at three different schools across MCPS as an itinerant teacher.

All finalists will receive $500 and a six-month professional development membership to SimpleK12. The winner will receive a $5,000 prize and a 12-month professional development membership to SimpleK12.

“My instruction is centered around project-based learning,” Self said. “I would like to create a vegetable garden at each of my three schools so that students can monitor, track, and report in English about what they observe. Having additional funds to complete this project would benefit my ESL students and the schools at which they attend. Funds would be used for infrastructure and supplies.”

Anyone can vote online. Voting runs through Sept. 1.