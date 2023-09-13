MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Public Schools teacher was in court Wednesday after being charged with firing a gun into a car.

Kenisha Gilmore, 25, was allegedly arguing with a woman in a vehicle on Aug. 6 on the 3000 block of Old Shell Road near Sage Avenue, according to Mobile Police Department. Four people were in the car, but nobody was shot.

According to the District Attorney’s office, the case’s judge found probable cause and is bounding the case to a grand jury.

Gilmore has been placed on leave from her science teaching job at Scarborough Middle School.