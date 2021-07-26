MCPSS taking poll on return to school either in person or virtually

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School System is taking a poll about parent’s interest in returning to school either in person or virtually.

The school system notes the “virtual” option means that students are interested in attending the MCPSS Academy of Virtual Learning, which is a stand-alone school that offers some of the same courses as the traditional K-6 program but with a flexible learning schedule for students. Courses are self-paced and do not have direct instruction provided by classroom teachers. Students will be required to remain enrolled in MAVL for the entire semester.

MCPSS says the survey will help prepare for the 2021-2022 school year. To take the survey click here.