MCPSS superintendent to recommend $1,200 bonuses for full-time employees

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School System Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said Friday he will recommend a one-time $1,200 bonus for full-time employees.

“Your hard work over the last year has not gone unnoticed,” Threadgill said in a letter Friday. “Becase we as a district have practiced patience and have made tough decisions that have set our district on a positive finanical footing for the first time in memory, I am able to tell you today that patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.”

