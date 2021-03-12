MCPSS superintendent to recommend $1,200 bonuses for full-time employees

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School System Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said Friday he will recommend a one-time $1,200 bonus for full-time employees.
“Your hard work over the last year has not gone unnoticed,” Threadgill said in a letter Friday. “Becase we as a district have practiced patience and have made tough decisions that have set our district on a positive finanical footing for the first time in memory, I am able to tell you today that patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.”
Read the full letter below: