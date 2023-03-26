MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System superintendent is set to recommend the approval of leasing property near Williamson High School to build a football stadium, according to the MCPSS board meeting agenda.

MCPSS Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill and staff members are recommending that the Board of School Commissioners enter into a negotiation with the City of Mobile to “buy outright sale or 99-year lease” property across from the high school to build a football stadium for the school.

One problem that the City of Mobile may face with the property is the restriction to use it by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. City officials said they are willing to “enter into a sale or 99-year lease” of the property which they own.

This proposal is set to be discussed at the board meeting on Monday, March 27.