MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools’ Return to School Plan was released onto Facebook Thursday.
The plan will give parents the option to continue on with remote learning or face-to-face instruction.
Please read the attached Return to School Plan, which should answer your questions as you decide whether your children will continue with remote learning or return to school for face-to-face instruction.Chresal D. Threadgill, Superintendent of Mobile County Public Schools
LATEST STORIES:
- Daphne PD needs help in finding two missing juveniles
- Feeding sites in the Pensacola area
- MCPSS superintendent shares Return to School Plan
- Alabama mask order set to expire Oct. 2 should be extended, says White House’s Dr. Deborah Birx
- Smiles Behind the Shield: Chief Kaylan Driskell Magnolia Springs VFD