MCPSS superintendent shares Return to School Plan

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally interrupted an important milestone for a relatively new Mobile industry--Airbus. The company celebrated five years of production in Mobile on September 14th at a time when Sally was bearing down on the Gulf Coast. COVID-19 also prevented the company from celebrating with a big event. But after five years in Mobile, there have been a lot of changes and growth for the company's only final assembly lines in the U.S.

From the announcement last year with the groundbreaking for a second assembly line for the new A-220 aircraft---back to the roll out of the very first aircraft from the original A-320 assembly line, Airbus knows how to celebrate almost as well as they know how to build airplanes.