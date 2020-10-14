MCPSS Superintendent named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School System Superintendent, Chresal Threadgill, has been named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year.

He was recognized this morning at the School Superintendents of Alabama conference for his ‘leadership, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.’

The school system posted the news to their Facebook Page, quoting Threadgill, “Very seldomly am I speechless, but today, I am speechless. Beyond anything, I am both humble and grateful for the opportunity to represent the State of Alabama.”

