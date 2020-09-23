MCPSS: Students still dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Sally won’t be penalized for missing class

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Public School System says students still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Sally will not be penalized for missing class.

Remote learning resumed on Wednesday in the aftermath of the storm.

The district says they are working with families who may still have trouble connecting to the internet or still working to recover from the damage that was left behind.

MCPSS was supposed to begin phasing students back into the classroom last week before Hurricane Sally made landfall along the Alabama Coast. However, that was delayed because of the storm.

Now that the storm has passed, MCPSS plans to begin phasing students back to in-person learning starting on Monday, September 28.

“We’ve had to reinvent education. We did it in the spring, we did it again in the summer, and then to have a hurricane come in the middle of it has just been a little overwhelming,” says Rena Philips, the Director of Communications for the Mobile County Public School System.

Each student has the option of continuing with remote instruction or returning to school on this new schedule:

Monday, September 28: Students who receive special-education services and who were scheduled to return on the 14th may return on this date. These students have been contacted by the MCPSS Division of Special Services. (All of students with special needs who have not yet been contacted may return with their grade level as listed below).

Monday, October 5: Students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, 1st grade, 6th grade and 9th grade, may return to school if they opt to do so.

Monday, October 12: Students in 2nd grade, 3rd grade, 4th grade, 7th grade, and 11th grade, may return to school if they opt to do so.

Monday, October 19: Students in 5th grade, 8th grade, 10th grade and 12th grade, may return to school if they opt to do so.

Students returning to the classroom will be required to wear their uniform and a mask.

MCPSS says the masks don’t have to match their uniform, but they must be appropriate and be free from any political stance.

Students in second grade and above will be required to wear masks. It is encouraged for students below second grade.

