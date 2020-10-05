MCPSS starts first large phase of in-person learning Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the first day of school in-person for some students in the state’s largest school district. Mobile County is phasing-in a handful of grade levels today. This is a day a lot of parents have been waiting for since school officially started in a remote fashion more than a month ago. Today students in grade levels including Pre-K, K, 1, 6, and 9 may return to school. We’re talking about thousands of children. This comes one week after special education students were given the option to return to the classroom. Officials with the school district cite a decline in COVID cases as the reason for a phased return to in-person learning. Parents do have the option of keeping their kids remote in the current system.

For the next two weeks, the district will phase in other grade levels. This is just the plan at present. the superintendent says it could be revised at any time if they see a spike in COVID cases. This is the first large influx of students returning to school in Mobile County this school year. District officials are reminding drivers to mind school zones and don’t pass a stopped school bus with its arm camera out.