MCPSS shares contract with Ladd Stadium, showing who’s responsible for safety protocol

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the investigation continues into the Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting, many questions continue to arise, including who is to blame for the suspects being able to enter the stadium with a gun.

The Mobile County School System (MCPSS) responded to a list of questions WKRG News 5 gave to them on Oct. 18, which inquired about who is responsible for safety protocol at Ladd.

Not only did they email the responses to the questions on Tuesday, but they also sent WKRG News 5 a copy of the contract between them and the Ladd-Peebles Stadium Board.

This comes after Mobile Police and the Ladd-Pebbles stadium board all said, MCPSS is responsible for security at every football game.

The main question asked — Why are metal detectors taken down when the game is still underway? This could explain how the guns got in.

According to MCPSS, fans are no longer allowed to come into the game starting during the third quarter. So usually around the middle of the third quarter, the metal detectors are put away and the gates are closed for entry.

At Tuesday’s bond hearing with one of the suspects, the DA’s office said the suspects were caught on video returning back to the stadium once the metal detectors were gone.

WKRG NEWS 5 did some investigative work and combed through a copy of the MCPSS stadium leasing agreement to find out who is responsible for stadium security. In the contract, it states the security personnel is up to the Stadium General Manager.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said MPD will be working on their own security plan, so this doesn’t happen.

No word on when that will be established at this time.