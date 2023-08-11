MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Prices for everyday things are on the rise, whether it’s groceries, gas, or sporting event tickets. It will now cost more to attend high school sporting events in the Mobile County area.

“This is not a good time. It should be a decrease versus an increase,” Lisa Haynes said. “If you have a large family, and you want to take your whole family, well you have to think about that.”

The cost of hosting games is increasing and, because of that, schools are having to take action by charging more to get in. All sports tickets will cost more this year than in previous seasons.

Mobile County Public Schools and several private schools – such as UMS-Wright, St. Paul’s and McGill Toolen – are increasing ticket prices for athletic events. This is the first increase for MCPSS since 2020 when COVID-19 forced everybody to buy tickets online through Go-Fan.

In May, the Alabama House of Representatives approved a bill requiring schools to offer a cash option for admission.

WKRG News 5 spoke with public and private school officials who said they will now need to pay for an additional gate worker at sporting events.

For MCPSS schools, varsity football games will cost $13.60 per ticket through Go-Fan. That’s a 24% increase from last season’s price of $11. If you pay with cash at the gate, you will be charged $15 per person to attend those games.

Event tickets for MCPSS varsity sports outside of football will cost $10 this year. That’s up from last year’s $8 tickets.

Several factors have contributed to the changes including pay raises for game officials this offseason, rising transportation and fuel costs, and an increased charge for emergency and security personnel at games.

MCPSS JV and middle school games will cost fans $7 a person this school year.

Mcgill Toolen and UMS-Wright varsity football tickets will be $12 and St. Pauls varsity football tickets will be $11. These are the prices before the Go-Fan fees.

In the past year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, dairy products increased by 1.3%, fruits and vegetables increased by 2.9% and bakery products increased by seven percent. In comparison, the price of varsity football tickets for any MCPSS High School will increase by 20%.

“I mean, you’ve got to pay for high gas to get to the game first of all and then you’ve got to pay high tickets to get in the game. Make it make sense,” Shanalda Darby said.

Darby said sports fans can’t enjoy an American pass time when money is on there.

“The school system is wondering why these kids are acting up, but they don’t have the support of their parents. But why? Because they can’t afford it,” Darby said. “So that leaves your child without the support of their mom and dad. Everybody’s not fortunate.”

The school system said the money from the tickets goes back to the event’s corresponding school and team.