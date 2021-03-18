MCPSS senior dances his way into Juilliard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Davidson High School senior has been accepted into the Juilliard School for dance.

Mobile County Public Schools made the announcement on its Facebook page. It states Reginald Turner, who’s been a member of Davidson’s Kinetics Dance Company since his freshman year, will be the second alum from the high school at Juilliard. The district reports DHS graduate Tyrone Reese previously was accepted into the prestigious dance school.

MCPSS said Juilliard typically only accepts 24 dancers each year.

