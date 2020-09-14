MCPSS schools to remain closed Tuesday and Wednesday, delays return to schools by one week for all students

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School Superintendent Chresal Threadgil announced that Mobile County schools will remain closed both Tuesday and Wednesday due to Hurricane Sally.

The special school students return date had all ready been postponed to Wednesday, but due to Hurricane Sally the school board has no choice but to postpone the return date again.

You can read the full News Release below:

“MCPSS Parents, Guardians, and Employees,

Sally has now been upgraded to a hurricane and her path is shifting east. For the safety of our employees and families, MCPSS will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. This will include remote learning, which will resume on Thursday.

We will remain in ​close contact with the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency and will continue to monitor weather conditions. Please stay tuned to local media channels and to our official MCPSS social media pages for updates about the remainder of the week.

As you are aware, we had delayed the return of our some of our special-education students from Monday to Wednesday. But with the unforeseen circumstances involving this hurricane, we are now having to push back the return date again. To give parents and teachers time to prepare for our return to school, we are delaying the return of all groups of students by one week, to include the food service program which will resume on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Each student has the option of continuing with remote instruction or returning to school on this new schedule:

Monday, September 21: Students who receive special-education services and who were scheduled to return on the 14th may return on this date. These students have been contacted by the MCPSS Division of Special Services. (All of students with special needs who have not yet been contacted may return with their grade level as listed below).

Monday, September 28: Students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, 1st grade, 6th grade and 9th grade, may return to school if they opt to do so.

Monday, October 5: Students in 2nd grade, 3rd grade, 4th grade, 7th grade, and 11th grade, may return to school if they opt to do so.

Monday, October 12: Students in 5th grade, 8th grade, 10th grade and 12th grade, may return to school if they opt to do so.

Students continuing with remote instruction will follow instructions provided by their individual schools.

As we announced last week, our return-to-school schedule was tentative and could be changed based on any challenges we encountered. This hurricane certainly counts as a challenge. Please stay safe, and know that we are looking forward to seeing our children in person or continued remotely after the storm passes. “

LATEST STORIES