MCPSS requires masks for staff, students when school starts August 11

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At a special-called board meeting Friday afternoon, the Mobile County Public School System issued a mask mandate for the start of the school year.

“I want everyone to know that we make those decisions with our children in mind,” said Supt. Chresal Threadgill.

Per the requirement, students and staff will have to wear masks on campus, and at all indoor MCPSS events. At outdoor events where social distancing is possible –masks are only strongly encouraged, according to the district spokesperson.

Administrators will keep in constant contact with local health leaders when it comes to when they decide to lift the mask requirement.

Earlier this month, a memo went out to parents saying masks were only “strongly recommended.”